Official details ambitious reconstruction plans for liberated Lachin district

28 May 2025 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

An official from the special representative office in Lachin has outlined promising plans for the reconstruction and revitalization of the recently liberated Lachin district, focusing on restoring villages and key infrastructure, Azernews reports.

Hüseyn Quliyev, a representative of the office, revealed that the reconstruction of Minkend village is already being planned through a comprehensive project commissioned by the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

“The project for Minkend village is publicly available, reflecting our commitment to restoring this area’s unique character. Lachin has vast tourism potential, enhanced by its terrain, location, and traditional architecture — elements we aim to preserve and showcase,” Quliyev said.

Besides Minkend, similar reconstruction processes are underway for several other villages and settlements in the district, including Ərikli, Şərbət, Pircahan, and Güləbird.

State institutions have fully resumed operations in Lachin, signifying the return of governmental authority and services. Additionally, plans are in motion to construct a 150-bed hospital to improve healthcare access for the local population.

These efforts reflect a coordinated state initiative to rebuild Lachin, support returning residents, and unlock the district’s economic and social potential.