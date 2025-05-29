Momina Khatun Mausoleum – masterpiece of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage

29 May 2025 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Susanbar Aghamaliyeva

In an interview with the newspaper, member of the Nakhchivan parliament and associate professor at Nakhchivan State University, Khumar Mammadova, stated that the Momina Khatun Mausoleum, a witness to centuries past, stands as one of the most exquisite jewels of Eastern architecture and a consummate work of the Ajami architectural school, recognized globally as a remarkable example in the history of world architecture. Thanks to the profound care shown by National Leader Heydar Aliyev for historical monuments, as in all spheres, the Momina Khatun Mausoleum was inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage Tentative List in 1998.

She added that during his visit to Nakhchivan on October 14, 1999, the National Leader personally visited the mausoleum, highlighting its significant role in the history of the Atabey state and emphasizing its importance in the context of Azerbaijan's statehood. He set new tasks and objectives for historians to deepen research and preservation efforts. Today, the policy established by the Great Leader continues successfully under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. As in other fields, the allocation of funds for the restoration of our historical monuments—part of our national cultural wealth—and the ongoing attention to their preservation reflect both loyalty to the Great Leader's vision and a deep commitment to our history and statehood.

Khumar Mammadova stated that on May 22, 2025, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed a decree titled "On Measures for the Restoration and Conservation of the Momina Khatun Mausoleum in Nakhchivan City as a Historical and Architectural Monument of Global Importance." This decree is highly valued as it ensures the protection, international promotion, and transmission of our rich historical and cultural heritage to future generations. To preserve the traditional architectural features of this historic monument during restoration, an initial sum of one million manat was allocated from the Presidential Reserve Fund of the 2025 state budget to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic—clear evidence of the state's care for our heritage.

She highlighted that the Momina Khatun Mausoleum is a perfect example reflecting the respect and reverence for women in our statehood history, as well as the promotion of our national and spiritual values. This historical monument was erected in 1186, in the western part of Nakhchivan, in honor of Momina Khatun, wife of Atabeg Shamsaddin Eldaniz and mother of Muhammad Jahan Pahlavan. By creating this monument, the architect Ajami Nakhchivani immortalized the spirit of the era. Inscribed on the mausoleum are the words: "We depart, the world remains; we die, our memory remains." The geometric and epigraphic stones adorning the mausoleum are laid with jeweler-like precision, and some sections feature green stones reminiscent of turquoise—the most treasured gemstone in the East.

Khumar Mammadova quoted Elbrus Isayev, Rector of Nakhchivan State University, Doctor of Philosophy in History, and Associate Professor, as saying the following about this cultural monument that embodies the full spectrum of history:

"The Momina Khatun Mausoleum sends us many messages and answers numerous questions. It is crucial material evidence in terms of history, statehood, cultural creation, and solving many issues faced by society today. This Turkish-Islamic monument from a thousand years ago is the seal of our land. The people who created such a great cultural legacy reflected the richness of the Nakhchivan cultural environment. Sometimes, it serves as a profound answer to certain Western institutions that lecture us on gender equality. The most magnificent monuments here bear the names of women—women esteemed and cherished in our culture. The glory and status of Nakhchivan women a thousand years ago, their role in statehood, and their contributions alongside their commanders and rulers in defending Nakhchivan and building our country, Azerbaijan, are undeniable."

The profound respect and honor shown to women throughout history is fully illustrated in the words of this historian.

All of this once again proves that the Momina Khatun Mausoleum is a national treasure of our people. It carries the spirit, will, and determination of Azerbaijani women and stands as a historical testament to the crucial position they have held in our statehood.