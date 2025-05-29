SOCAR to sign key oil and gas agreements at Baku Energy Week

29 May 2025 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

During the upcoming Baku Energy Week, several significant documents related to oil and gas production and exploration are set to be signed, marking a continued tradition for the event.

Azernews reports that Orkhan Huseynov, press secretary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), announced this at a recent press conference dedicated to the Energy Week. “It has become a pleasant tradition to finalize important agreements during Baku Energy Week, and this year will be no different,” he said. “Several key documents covering various sectors are expected to be signed, with more details to be revealed in the coming days.”

In addition to the document signings, SOCAR will showcase its projects and activities in an innovative “Infinity Room” featuring LED displays, providing visitors with an immersive experience. SOCAR representatives will also take active roles throughout the forum, participating as moderators and speakers in multiple panel discussions.

Leaders and senior executives from SOCAR will deliver keynote speeches, highlighting the company’s vision and contributions to the energy sector. Detailed information about SOCAR’s signed agreements at COP29 will also be shared during the event.

Baku Energy Week continues to cement its role as a pivotal platform for collaboration and innovation in the oil and gas industry.