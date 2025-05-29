New Era for the FIA: Leadership, Innovation, and Financial Revival

29 May 2025 16:04 (UTC+04:00)

By Anar Alakbarov

Commitment to the excellence of the management of the FIA has brought it to the strongest financial result in nearly a decade, as the FIA announced a return to profitability for the first time in five years. This has been accomplished due to dedication to quality, modernising internal systems, empowering its teams and simplifying operational procedures.

These changes have been implemented by the efforts of President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and his dedicated team, who made the FIA a more open, flexible and long-lasting organisation. Under this management, the FIA reached the highest standards and achieved top-tier results.

At the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, we’ve seen how this fresh direction has breathed new life into the global spirit of motorsport and mobility. We’ve reached exciting new milestones – hosting major international events and expanding heritage programs during recent years. This progress wasn’t a coincidence; it’s the result of leadership that truly drives change and delivers the highest results.

This renewed focus has strengthened regional cooperation, given a platform to voices that were once underrepresented, and opened important opportunities for emerging ASNs. The growing diversity of host countries and participants clearly shows a real commitment to global growth and equal opportunity.

Clubs can now grow, compete and achieve success abroad, unlike ever before, as events are held in cities and countries that simply never enjoyed such activity previously. This shows the importance of constant innovation, collaboration and teamwork in the FIA community and the power of strategic leadership. The Azerbaijan Automobile Federation is dedicated to supporting this inclusive approach.

Anar Alakbarov is the President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation