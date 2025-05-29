TransLogistika and Caspian exhibitions unite regional transport leaders and innovators

29 May 2025 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

TransLogistika and Caspian provide unique opportunities to meet with heads and specialists from state transport agencies of Azerbaijan and neighbouring countries, explore the activities of new companies, and establish contacts with potential customers.

Azernews reports that this was stated by Laman Agayeva, project manager of Caspian Event Organisers, at a press conference dedicated to Baku Energy Week.

She noted that, in addition to Azerbaijan, companies from Turkiye, Belarus, Russia, China, India, Georgia, and Switzerland will also participate in the exhibition:

“In addition to commercial companies, state institutions will be actively represented at the exhibition. This year, organisations such as the Azerbaijan State Customs Committee, 'Azerbaijan Railways' CJSC, and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurial Organisations of the Republic of Azerbaijan will participate with their own stands. Furthermore, the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Belarus, along with Belarusian Railways, will also be represented at the event.

The TransLogistika and Caspian exhibitions are supported by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, the State Customs Committee, the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Businesses, the Agency for the Promotion of Export and Investments (AZPROMO), the National Confederation of Entrepreneurial Organizations, TRAFIKA, and the Association of Azerbaijan Exhibition Organizations.”