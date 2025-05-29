Azerbaijan’s export diversification pays off with 18% growth early this year
In January-April of this year, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports increased by 18% compared to the same period in 2024, reaching 1.1 billion US dollars, Azernews reports, citing the "Export Review" by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC). According to the report, food exports grew by...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!