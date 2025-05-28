President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concludes his visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]
President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concluded his visit to Azerbaijan on May 28.
A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the Turkish President at Fuzuli International Airport.
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was seen off by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
