President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concludes his visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

28 May 2025 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concluded his visit to Azerbaijan on May 28.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the Turkish President at Fuzuli International Airport.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was seen off by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.