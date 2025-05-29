Azernews.Az

Thursday May 29 2025

ADB backs Azerbaijan Railways with $47M for digital upgrade

29 May 2025 18:02 (UTC+04:00)
ADB backs Azerbaijan Railways with $47M for digital upgrade
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

The digital transformation project of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) OJSC will be implemented with total financing of 60.52 million US dollars, Azernews reports, citing the Asian Development Bank (ADB). According to the information, 47 million dollars will be provided by the ADB, with an additional ...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more