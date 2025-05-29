ADB backs Azerbaijan Railways with $47M for digital upgrade

29 May 2025 18:02 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The digital transformation project of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) OJSC will be implemented with total financing of 60.52 million US dollars, Azernews reports, citing the Asian Development Bank (ADB). According to the information, 47 million dollars will be provided by the ADB, with an additional ...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!