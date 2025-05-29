President of Maldives congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Republic of Maldives, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May – Independence Day.
According to Azernews, the letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Excellency,
It gives me great pleasure to convey warm greetings and sincere good wishes of the Government and the people of the Maldives, to Your Excellency, the Government and the people of Azerbaijan, on the joyous occasion of your Independence Day. This historic milestone of your nation's journey toward sovereignty and self-determination symbolises the resilience and unity of the Azerbaijani people.
The Maldives remains dedicated to deepening our ties and advancing our partnership for the benefit of both our countries. I am confident that the friendly relations between our two countries will continue to prosper in the years ahead.
Please accept, Excellency, my best wishes for your good health and happiness, and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan, along with the assurances of my highest consideration."
