Concert and exhibition dedicated to Pyotr Tchaikovsky held in Baku [PHOTOS]

Laman Ismayilova

A gala concert and exhibition dedicated to the 185th anniversary of the great Russian composer P.I. Tchaikovsky has been held at Baku Music Academy, Azernews reports.

The festive concert evening became another opportunity for the Baku audience to enjoy the immortal works of the brilliant composer.

The artistic director and host of the event, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Criticism, Senior Lecturer at the Baku Music Academy Alena Inyakina spoke about the significance of Tchaikovsky's work in world musical art, his contribution to the development of academic music, his influence on composers of future generations and the stylistic features of the presented works.

The concert program included solo and ensemble, vocal and instrumental works of the great composer performed by Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan Anton Fershtandt, laureates of international competitions Adil Akhundov, Yulia Heydarova, Zuleikha Abdullayeva, Lala Mukhtarova, Nargiz Kengerli, Dilyara Kerimova, Zohra Salamova, Kamilla Imanova, Elyar Aliyev, students of the Baku Music Academy and the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, as well as the choir of the Temple of the Holy Archangel Michael in Baku under the direction of Honoured Artist Kristina Afandiyeva.

The evening was organised as part of a festive event - the exhibition of the Russian National Museum of Music "Tchaikovsky. The Happiness of Being an Artist", which told about the composer in the aspect that he himself considered especially significant - serving the country and society with his talent.

Among the exhibits, one could see posters, programs of performances of Tchaikovsky's works in Russia and abroad, numerous photographs, printed music, sketches of costumes and scenery.

The greatest value is made up of the author's manuscripts of the overwhelming majority of Tchaikovsky's works, including the most famous ones.

