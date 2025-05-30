Government Cloud expansion continues with AzerGold migration

30 May 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The implementation of Decree No. 718 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated June 3, 2019, titled “On Measures to Establish the Government Cloud (G-Cloud) and Provide Cloud Services,” is ongoing, Azernews reports.

As part of this initiative, another state institution—AzerGold Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC)—has migrated its information systems and digital resources to the Government Cloud. The company’s core digital infrastructure has been fully transferred to the Baku Data Centre, operated by AzInTelecom LLC, a subsidiary of AZCON Holding. AzInTelecom has provided AzerGold with “Virtual Server – IaaS” (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) and “Backup – BaaS” (Backup-as-a-Service) cloud services, ensuring high availability of critical systems.

It is worth noting that under the Government Cloud project, state institutions are partially or fully migrating their IT systems to the Baku Main and Yevlakh Backup Data Centres, both managed by AzInTelecom. These migrations lead to reduced IT costs and enhanced system performance. Additionally, institutions benefit from improved information security, stable IT infrastructure, high-quality service delivery, and 24/7 monitoring.

AzInTelecom LLC is the first organisation in the South Caucasus to obtain the internationally recognised “TIER III” certification for cloud services.