Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Qatar hold talks on strategic and regional issues

29 May 2025 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

On May 29, 2025, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for Azerbaijani-Qatari cooperation, bilateral and multilateral agenda items, as well as the regional situation in the post-conflict period.

Both parties expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation and emphasized the importance of utilizing existing potential to further enhance bilateral ties.

They also discussed collaboration within regional and international organizations, including the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA). The importance of continued mutual support and solidarity was highlighted, along with opportunities for cooperation during Azerbaijan’s upcoming chairmanship of the OIC Summit.

The significance of decisions made at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), hosted by Azerbaijan, was noted—particularly the country’s achievements in climate finance and contributions to global climate action.

Minister Bayramov also provided a detailed briefing on the consequences of the former conflict and Armenia's occupation policy, the current regional realities, extensive reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, anti-mine activities, and progress in the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.

He additionally drew attention to persistent challenges in the peacebuilding process, including ongoing territorial claims against Azerbaijan in the Armenian constitution and legislation.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.