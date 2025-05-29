Azerbaijan advances to WMF World Cup quarterfinals [PHOTOS]

29 May 2025 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has advanced to the World Mini-Football Championship by defeating Romania 2-1 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw, Azernews reports.

Next, Azerbaijan will compete against England in the quarterfinals.

Note that Baku is hosting a grand Mini-Football Festival from May 21 to June 1, 2025.

National Gymnastics Arena has been chosen as a venue for the fifth edition of the World Mini-Football Championship.

The event has gathered national teams from 32 countries across four continents.

This championship marks the fifth edition organized by the World Mini-Football Federation (WMF), with Romania being the current defending champion.