National writer Sharif Aghayar to present his new novel [PHOTOS]

On May 31, the Park Akademiya branch of Libraff bookstore will host a special presentation and book signing event for the newly published novel "Colour Engineer" by acclaimed author Sharif Aghayar, Azernews reports.

This latest work marks a significant evolution in Aghayar's creative journey, showcasing his distinctive style and innovative narrative techniques.

Published by Qanun Publishing House, "Colour Engineer" explores the complex relationship between politics and art through an artistic and aesthetic lens.

Set against the backdrop of an imagined nation experiencing a national liberation movement, the novel delves into the profound consequences of these upheavals.

In this work, Aghayar offers a fresh perspective on humanity's salvation, blending irony and absurdity to challenge conventional notions of hope and redemption.

Note that "Colour Engineer" is Aghayar's sixth novel, following the success of his previous works "Haram", "Gulustan", "City After Dreams", "White Lake", and "Commander".

He is also the author of the short story collections "Aftafalı Entrakt" and "Bıların Sılışlıli".

The event is open to the public, and admission to the presentation and autograph session is free.