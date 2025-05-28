Romania congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day, reaffirms strategic partnership
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania has extended its congratulations to Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day, Azernews reports.
The message was shared via the Romanian Foreign Ministry's official account on the social media platform X .
"We wish our strategic partner, Azerbaijan, peace and prosperity," the post reads. "Romania firmly supports Azerbaijan’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. We are committed to strengthening political dialogue and developing a reliable cooperation agenda, including in the field of energy."
This message underscores the close and growing ties between the two countries, particularly in political and energy-related cooperation.
Best wishes of peace & prosperity to our strategic partner 🇦🇿on its #NationalDay! 🇷🇴strongly supports 🇦🇿independence, sovereignty & territorial integrity. We are committed to enhancing our political dialogue & developing a robust cooperation agenda, including on energy &… pic.twitter.com/gUijZl6R1a— Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania 🇷🇴 (@MAERomania) May 28, 2025
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!