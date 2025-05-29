Great return continues: 41 families resettle in Beylik Village of Lachin

29 May 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

In line with President Ilham Aliyev’s order, the “Great Return” to Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from occupation is progressing steadily, Azernews reports.

The latest group of returnees has moved to Beylik village in the Lachin district. The families—previously displaced and temporarily settled in hostels, sanatoriums, and government buildings across the country—have now begun a new chapter in their homeland. This phase of resettlement saw the relocation of 41 families, totaling 163 individuals.

Upon arrival, residents expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the care and attention provided. They also thanked the valiant Azerbaijani Armed Forces for liberating their lands and paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation's territorial integrity.

It is worth noting that more than 43,000 people now live in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur, including former internally displaced persons (IDPs), state employees working in local branches of government institutions, and staff at newly reactivated health, education, cultural, tourism, industrial, and energy facilities.