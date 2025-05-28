Lachin hosts concert marking May 28 – Independence Day [PHOTOS]
On May 28, a concert celebrating May 28 – Independence Day was held in Lachin.
Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, attended the concert.
The national anthems of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan were played at the beginning of the event.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the event, followed by speeches by President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
The event continued with a concert program.
