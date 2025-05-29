OPEC GenSec to attend 30th Anniversary Baku Energy Forum

29 May 2025 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais is set to visit Azerbaijan in early June to participate in Baku Energy Week, one of the region's most prominent energy gatherings.

Azernews reports that, he will take part in the 30th Anniversary Baku Energy Forum, a flagship event that brings together global leaders in energy and policy.

The forum, scheduled for June 3–4 at the eco-designed Baku Congress Center, will serve as a strategic platform for high-level discussions on the future of global energy. It marks a significant milestone in the history of the event, which has played a pivotal role over three decades in shaping energy cooperation across the region.

A host of high-ranking international officials are also expected to attend the forum, including:

- Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye

- Cristina Lobillo Borrero, Director-General for Energy at the European Commission

- Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Energy (Electricity Division), Pakistan

- Ali Pervaiz Malik, Federal Minister for Energy (Oil Division), Pakistan

- Sophie Westlake, Head of the International Energy Joint Unit at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Ministry for Energy Security and Net Zero

The Baku Energy Forum is a central component of Baku Energy Week, which also includes two other major events: the 30th Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition and the 13th Caspian Power Exhibition focusing on energy and green technologies. While the exhibitions will be hosted at the Baku Expo Center, the forum itself will take place at the Baku Congress Center.

Since its launch, the Baku Energy Forum has become a cornerstone for international collaboration, facilitating the exchange of best practices and fostering agreements that have shaped not only Azerbaijan’s energy sector but also that of the wider Caspian and Eurasian region.