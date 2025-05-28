President Ilham Aliyev, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attend inauguration ceremony of Lachin Int'l Airport
The inauguration ceremony of Lachin International Airport has been held, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended the opening ceremony.
The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye cut the ribbon symbolizing the inauguration of the airport.
Symbolic keys of Lachin International Airport were presented to the heads of state.
President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan viewed the facilities established at the airport.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!