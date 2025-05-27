Azernews.Az

Footage of meeting with residents in Lachin published on President Ilham Aliyev's social media [VIDEO]

27 May 2025 22:41 (UTC+04:00)
Footage of the meeting of President Ilham Aliyev with residents of the city of Lachin has been published on his social media.

Azernews presents the post:

