Azerbaijan, Turkiye consider free trade agreement to expand commerce

30 May 2025 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Efforts are underway to evaluate the possibility of signing a free trade agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkiye to increase bilateral trade turnover, Azernews reports, citing Elnur Aliyev, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, as he said at the 6th General Assembly of the "Turkiye-Azerbaijan Businessmen and Industrialists Association" (TÜİB) held in Baku. “Turkiye remains our second-largest trade and export partner. Last year, our trade turnover with Turkiye amounted to $6.1 billion, and in the first four months of this year, it reached nearly...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.