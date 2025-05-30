UEFA Nations League: Azerbaijan to face Lithuania in final match

30 May 2025 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan women's national team is set to play its last match of this season's UEFA Nations League, Azernews reports.

Competing in Group 4 of League C, they will face Lithuania on May 30.

The game will take place at Bayil Stadium and will be officiated by a refereeing crew from Israel. The kickoff is scheduled for 18:00.

It’s worth mentioning that the Azerbaijani national team currently holds second place with five points.

The UEFA Nations League is an international football competition played by the senior men's national teams of the member associations of UEFA, the sport's European governing body.

The first tournament began in September 2018. The competition replaces the international friendly matches previously played on the FIFA International Match Calendar, with European national teams engaging in more frequent competitive matches against other European national teams of comparable level

The 2024–25 UEFA Nations League will run from September to November 2024 (league phase), March 2025 (League A quarter-finals, and League A/B and B/C play-offs), June 2025 (Nations League Finals) and March 2026 (League C/D play-offs).