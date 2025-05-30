Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Silk Road Int'l Research Institute sign MoU [PHOTOS]

30 May 2025 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova has visited Uzbekistan to participate in the event held in Samarkand, which was declared the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World, Azernews reports.

During her visit, the foundation's president met with the ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed el-Malik.

They discussed prospects for cooperation in the fields of culture, education, and historical heritage, and reached an agreement on preparing and signing a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation.

Aktoty Raimkulova congratulated ICESCO's leader on Samarkand being designated as the Islamic Culture Capital and emphasized the significance of this initiative for the Turkish and Islamic worlds.

She highly appreciated ICESCO's activities in the preservation of cultural heritage and expressed the foundation's full support for these efforts.

The meeting also covered topics such as the scientific restoration and preservation of historical monuments in Turkish states, the development of methodological materials in this regard, organizing professional development programs for museum staff, and implementing joint forums and research projects.

The agreements reached lay a solid foundation for long-term and effective cooperation between the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and ICESCO.

Established in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

With its rich cultural legacy, Azerbaijan joined the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in 1991.

Since then, Azerbaijan has actively promoted the preservation of its Islamic cultural heritage.

The country successfully collaborates closely with various organisations, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Conference of Parliamentary Union, and the Islamic Conference of Youth Forum.

In 2024, Shusha, Azerbaijan, was designated the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World.

This title was confirmed at the 12th Conference of the Culture Ministers of the Islamic World in Doha.

The declaration of Shusha as the Cultural Capital highlights the city's rich historical and cultural heritage, particularly its role in the development of Islamic culture.