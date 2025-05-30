National Art Museum invites all to enjoy unforgettable day for children [PHOTOS]

30 May 2025 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

In celebration of International Children's Day on June 1, the Azerbaijan National Art Museum invites you to enjoy ab unforgettable day for children, Azernews reports.

The museum will present a rich and engaging program aimed at both educating and entertaining young visitors.

A plein air event will be held in the museum's garden at 10:00 in collaboration with the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts and special boarding schools for children with disabilities.

As part of the International Children's Day program, young guests will be introduced to a series of educational and creative activities, including lectures, themed tours, and workshops at 12:00.

An entertainment and musical program titled "The Magical World of Children" will take place at the museum at 14:30. The event will be presented by the Art Gymnasium of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

Within the "Music in the Museum" project, a classical music program, "The Colours of Tomorrow", will be presented to the museum visitors at 16:00. The concert program will feature works by Azerbaijani and world composers.

As part of the "Cinema in the Museum" project, the film "Her Heart" will be at the museum at 17:00. This musical fairy tale is suitable for both children and adults and offers an interesting and profound storyline.

The National Art Museum invites all children to join in the festive spirit of June 1. All events are free of charge.

International Children's Day, celebrated on June 1, is a global observance dedicated to honouring the rights and well-being of children. This day serves to raise awareness about the issues affecting children worldwide and to celebrate the joys of childhood.

The holiday was proclaimed by the Women's International Democratic Federation during its 1949 congress in Moscow. The first celebration took place on June 1, 1950.

Azerbaijan celebrates International Day for Protection of Children on June 1.

Protection of children's rights is guaranteed by the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and a number of other laws. Children's rights embrace legal, social and other issues concerning children.

The State Committee for Family, Women and Children is responsible for protecting children, developing their welfare, providing their rights and freedoms, as well as coordinating state policy in this sphere.

The Committee conducts regular monitoring in state-controlled institutions, investigates applications made by citizens and holds acknowledging campaigns.

Azerbaijan adopted the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Administration of Juvenile Justice (1993), the Convention on Consent to Marriage, Minimum Age for Marriage and Registration of Marriages (1996), the European Social Charter (2004), and the Convention on Elimination of Discrimination in Education Sphere (2006).

In Azerbaijan, International Children's Day is traditionally marked with various activities aimed at raising awareness of children's rights. A series of events is organised in Baku and other cities as part of the celebration.