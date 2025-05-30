iPhone 16 is best-selling smartphone in world

30 May 2025 23:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Apple’s iPhone 16 has claimed the title of the world’s best-selling smartphone for the first quarter of this year, marking a return to the top spot since 2022, Azernews reports.

According to recent sales reports, the iPhone 16 led the global market, with three other Apple models — the iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 15 — rounding out the top five. Samsung’s Galaxy A15 5G secured the fifth position, the only non-Apple device in that group.

Overall, the list of the top 10 best-selling smartphones features five Apple devices, four from Samsung, and one from Xiaomi, reflecting the ongoing dominance of these brands in the competitive smartphone landscape.

Analysts highlight that the iPhone 16’s success is driven by a combination of technological improvements, strategic pricing, and robust marketing campaigns. The model’s popularity is especially strong in key regions such as Japan, the Middle East, and Africa.

Experts also point to improving economic conditions and attractive offers from mobile operators as significant factors boosting sales in these markets. Additionally, the iPhone 16’s enhanced features, including a more powerful processor, improved camera system, and longer battery life, have resonated well with consumers.

Apple’s growing focus on sustainability, such as using recycled materials and reducing packaging waste, has also positively influenced environmentally conscious buyers.

With this strong performance, Apple continues to reinforce its position as a global leader in the smartphone industry, while Samsung and Xiaomi strive to innovate and capture more market share in the coming months.