Azerbaijan, Germany sign roadmap to boost trade and investment cooperation [PHOTOS]

30 May 2025 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, met with Michael Harms, Chairman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, to discuss ways to strengthen economic ties and enhance collaboration between business communities, Azernews reports.

Sharing the update on his official social media accounts, Jabbarov emphasized the favorable business and investment climate in Azerbaijan and highlighted the country’s openness to deeper engagement with German companies. “We emphasized the opportunities created by the favorable business and investment environment of Azerbaijan for German companies to expand their activities in our country,” he noted.

As part of the meeting, a trilateral document—the “Roadmap for the Expansion of Trade, Economic and Investment Relations between Azerbaijani and German Companies”—was signed between the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), and the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce.

According to the Minister, the roadmap is expected to strengthen bilateral cooperation in economic, trade, and investment fields and support the implementation of joint business initiatives.