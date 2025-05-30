Opera and Ballet Theater delivers spectacular concert [PHOTOS]

30 May 2025 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater has delivered a spectacular concert program at Heydar Aliyev Palace, Azernews reports. The event was organized on the occasion of Independence Day (May 28).

The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was first performed live by the theater's symphony orchestra and choir, and a minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs.

The concert was attended by the theater's chief conductor, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, the theater's symphony orchestra, the theater's choir, ballet troupe, and many prominent vocalists.

At the evening, People's Artists Nazakat Teymurova, Gulnaz Ismayilova, Gulyaz Mammadova, Elchin Hashimov, Honored Artists Ilaha Efendiyeva, Gulustan Aliyeva, Tayyar Bayramov, Ilkin Ahmadov, Arzu Aliyeva, Jahangir Gurbanov, Farid Aliyev, Elnur Ahmadov, Elnur Zeynalov, Anar Mikayilov, Makar Fershtandt, soloists Fatima Jafarzade, Gulzar Farajova, Atesh Garayev, Orkhan Jalilov, Fuad Azizzade, Mirali Sarizade, Taleh Yahyayev, Fahmin Ahmadli, Ayan Eyvazova, Liana Mirabdullayeva, musicians of the International Mugham Center - Honored Artist Chinara Heydarova (qanun), Yusibli Vasif (oud), Mustafayev Amil (naghara), as well as Honored Artists Aliagha Sadiyev (tar) and Khayyam Mammadov (kamancha) delighted the audience with various music pieces.

The concert program included works by great Azerbaijani composers. The works performed included the duet of Askar and Gulchohra from the operetta "Arşın mal alan" by Uzeyir Hajibayli, "Azərbaycan elləri" by Fikrat Amirov, "Vətən nəğməsi" by Niyazi, "Bakı, əziz şəhər" by Tofig Guliyev, "Bakı haqqında mahnı" by Rauf Hajiyev, "Şən Azərbaycan" by Polad Bulbuloglu, "Odlar ölkəsi" by Muslim Magomayev, "Mehriban olaq" by Shafiga Akhundova, "Qarabağ" by Bahram Nasibov, "Mənim Azərbaycanım" by Alibaba Mammadov and the folk song "Şuşanın dağları".

A fragment from the opera "Koroğlu" by Uzeyir Hajibayli, "Azərbaycan süitası" by Rauf Hajiyev, "İgidlərin rəqsi" from the ballet "Eşq və Ölüm" (Love and Death) by Polad Bulbuloglu were also performed at the event.

The concert program was hosted by Samira Mustafayeva, and directed by the theater's chief director, Honored Artist Hafiz Guliyev.