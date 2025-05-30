Azerbaijan’s electricity exports fall nearly 40% in first four months of this year
Azerbaijan exported $29.1 million worth of electricity in the first four months of 2025 — a decrease of $18.5 million or 38.9% compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC). According to the received report, during the same period in 2024, electricity exports totaled...
