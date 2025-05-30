Turkic Bloc builds financial foundations for regional power

30 May 2025 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

As the global economic landscape becomes increasingly interconnected, regional alliances are playing a more prominent role in shaping policy, stabilizing markets, and enhancing monetary resilience. The Organization of Turkic States (OTS)—representing a rapidly growing bloc across Central Asia, the Caucasus, and parts of Eastern Europe—is emerging as a strategic platform for financial cooperation, particularly among central banks. According to a 2024 review by the Turkic World Research Center, OTS member and observer states had a combined GDP of $2.11 trillion, representing 1.8% of the global economy, and a total population of 178.8 million. While these figures may seem modest in global terms, the GDP growth rate of 5.2%—well above the global average of 3.2%—signals substantial potential...

