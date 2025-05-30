Azernews.Az

Friday May 30 2025

Azerbaijan expands green energy projects in liberated territories

30 May 2025 17:39 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
As part of Azerbaijan’s ambitious efforts to scale up renewable energy production in its liberated territories, a new substation is under construction in Jabrayil to integrate a 240-megawatt solar power plant into the national energy grid, Azernews reports, citing Vugar Aliyev, advisor to the chairman of “AzerEnerji” OJSC, as he said during a meeting of the interagency working group on energy supply issues.

