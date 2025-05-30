Azerbaijan elected to UN-habitat executive board for first time
Azerbaijan has been elected to the Executive Board of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) for the first time, marking a significant step in the country’s engagement with global urban development initiatives, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.
The decision was made during the latest session of the UN-Habitat Assembly, held on May 30 in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya. According to a statement by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Executive Board is the main decision-making body of UN-Habitat between assembly sessions and comprises 36 member states.
Azerbaijan’s membership will cover the period from 2025 to 2029.
The election reflects Azerbaijan’s growing cooperation with UN-Habitat, particularly in the field of sustainable urban development and human settlements. This collaboration has gained momentum in recent years. A prominent example is Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of World Habitat Day 2023 (WHD23).
Furthermore, Azerbaijan is set to host the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), a major global event organized by the United Nations, scheduled to take place from May 17 to 22, 2026.
