Deputy highlights growth potential in Azerbaijan -Turkiye-Pakistan trade

30 May 2025 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

In 2024, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkiye amounted to $6.13 billion. This compares to $7.65 billion in 2023, $5.84 billion in 2022, and $4.66 billion in 2021. The trade volume between the two countries is significant, with the goal of increasing it to $15 billion.

