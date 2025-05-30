Azerbaijan's Parliament approves mutual visa exemption agreement between Azerbaijan, China
Holders of ordinary passports of Azerbaijan and China will now be able to travel between the two countries without a visa, Azernews reports.
At its May 30 session, the Milli Majlis approved the draft law on the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the People's Republic of China on mutual visa exemption for holders of ordinary passports.”
The draft was put to a vote and unanimously adopted by the parliament.
