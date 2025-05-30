Azerbaijan and World Bank discuss carbon pricing and green economy reforms

30 May 2025 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A meeting was held between the State Tax Service (STS) under the Ministry of Economy and a World Bank delegation as part of the "Carbon Pricing – Market Readiness Partnership" (PMI) support mission, focusing on potential frameworks for carbon pricing and cooperation in green transition policies, Azernews reports.

Deputy Head of the STS, Samira Musayeva, presented an overview of Azerbaijan’s ongoing tax reforms aligned with building a green economy and promoting energy efficiency. She highlighted existing concessions and incentive mechanisms embedded in national tax legislation and emphasized that carbon pricing should be addressed through fair, comprehensive, and well-researched strategies. Musayeva also praised the World Bank’s active efforts in supporting global "green solutions."

Yasemin Öruçu, Senior Climate Change Specialist at the World Bank and Head of the Task Force for Azerbaijan, outlined the goals and scope of the Market Readiness Partnership. She noted that the mission aims to assess Azerbaijan’s readiness for the implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, facilitate information sharing, and gather feedback through consultations with national stakeholders.

The meeting included a broad exchange of views on the global shift toward low-carbon energy systems and the policies countries are adopting to reduce their carbon footprint. Both sides discussed possible avenues for future collaboration, particularly in enhancing Azerbaijan’s capacity in carbon market mechanisms and climate-resilient fiscal reforms.