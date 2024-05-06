Human bones discovered in Azerbaijan's Aghdara

6 May 2024 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Bone fragments were discovered in the territory of Sugovushan settlement, Aghdara region, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of the General Prosecutor's Office.

On May 5, an investigation is being conducted in the Tartar district prosecutor's office on the discovery of bone fragments, believed to be human, during the excavation works in connection with the construction of new buildings in the territory of the liberated Aghdara region, Sugovushan settlement.

Recall that the fate of nearly 4,000 Azerbaijanis, is still unknown to date. Unfortunately, over these years, the Armenian side has refrained from providing information about the missing persons, including the locations of mass graves, to Azerbaijan. However, clarity has only been brought to the fate of several missing persons through measures taken by the relevant state institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the direction of identification of the human remains found in mass graves in the liberated territories.

Post-war searches in the liberated territories unearthed multiple mass and individual graves of Azerbaijanis in Khojaly, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Aghdam, and Fuzuli regions, as well as around the city of Shusha.

Since 2020, at least 500 human remains have been unearthed in such graves in the villages of Bashlibel in Kalbajar, Edilli in Khojavand, Farrukh in Khojaly, Sarijali in Aghdam, Seyidahmadli in Fuzuli region, as well as in the vicinity of the Shusha prison and other settlements.

Historians and analysts in Baku believe that more mass graves of Azerbaijanis killed by Armenian forces could be found in multiple locations in the liberated territories.

Nowadays, the discovery of dozens of mass graves of Azerbaijani victims in territories liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020 serves as a solid testament to the acts of genocide and military crimes committed by Armenian forces during the First Garabagh War.

