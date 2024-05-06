Azerbaijani FM meets with his Pakistani counterpart in Gambia

6 May 2024 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar during his working visit to Gambia, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the dynamics of partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, adding that the high-level reciprocal visits and contacts of the state and government representatives had given special impetus to the development of these ties.

The two emphasised that there was a great potential for the development of bilateral economic and trade relations within the framework of the Azerbaijani-Pakistani strategic partnership.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov underscored that Azerbaijan attaches importance to mutually beneficial cooperation and support with Pakistan within international organisations and multilateral institutions such as the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

FM Bayramov underlined that Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP29 would create additional opportunities for the Azerbaijani-Pakistani partnership in the field of green energy.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

