Over 20 million commuters utilise Baku Metro in April

In April of this year, "Baku Metropoliteni" JSC transported a total of 20,510,190 passengers. On average, 683,673 passengers used the metro daily, Azernews reports, citing the release made by the company.

Among these, 537,988 passengers enjoyed free rides through relevant special privileges. The peak day for passenger influx was the 16th of the month, with 810,689 entries, while the lowest was recorded on the 7th, with 395,658 passengers.

On the 10 non-working days of April, 4,818,724 passengers travelled through the metro, averaging 481,872 per day, constituting 23.49 percent of the total monthly ridership. On the 20 working days, the metro served 15,691,466 passengers, comprising 76.51 percent of the total.

During working days, the metro provided transportation to 784,573 passengers.

Compared to April of the previous year, there was a 7.6 percent increase in passenger numbers. However, in contrast to April 2019, the peak pre-pandemic period, there was a 4.6 percent decline in ridership in April 2024. Nevertheless, this figure marks a 14.6 percent increase from the same period in 2022.

Overall, there was a 4 percent decrease in metro ridership this year compared to the same four-month period in 2019. However, there was a 16.5 percent increase compared to 2022 and a 3.2 percent increase compared to 2023 for the same period.

