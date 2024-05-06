Azerbaijan showcases tourism potential at prestigious Dubai exhibition

6 May 2024 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

On May 6, Azerbaijan's rich tourism offerings took centre stage at the esteemed international tourism exhibition "ATM Dubai 2024" (Arabian Travel Market 2024), Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency.

The event serves as a pivotal platform for fostering business-to-business (B2B) engagements, vital for tapping into the Middle East market. Discussions thrive on fostering collaborations between local and foreign tourism stakeholders.

Alongside the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, 34 local partners, including "Azerbaijan Airlines" and the "Shahdag" Tourism Centre, among others, proudly represent the nation at the dedicated Azerbaijani pavilion.

Visitors to the pavilion are treated to a comprehensive showcase of traditional tourism products, with Azerbaijan's breathtaking nature tours brought to life through immersive VR experiences. Additionally, guests savour the taste of authentic national sweets, adding a delightful touch to the cultural exchange.

Furthermore, on May 3, Florian Zengstshmid, CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, took the stage to highlight Azerbaijan's tourism potential during panel discussions at the "Phocuswright WiT" Middle East conference in Dubai. The discussions delve into global tourism development, innovative strategies, and opportunities.

It should be noted that since July 8, 2023, a visa-free travel regime has been in effect between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, allowing stays of up to 90 days. In 2023, our country welcomed 41,085 UAE citizens, signifying an 11.4 percent increase compared to 2022. Moreover, in the first four months of the current year, there has been a 22 percent rise in the number of UAE citizens visiting our country compared to the same period last year.

---

