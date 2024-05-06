Ganja hosts concert within Fidan Hajiyeva's First Int'l Opera Festival [PHOTOS]

6 May 2024 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a concert as part of Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival, Azernews reports.

People's Artists Fidan Hajiyeva and Sevinj Ibrahimova, Honoured Cultural Worker Mehpara Jafarova, Honoured Artist Kamala Tagizade, Taleh Yahyaev, Rustam Jafarov, Gunel Hajiyeva, Elmir Pishnamazade, Vasif Bayramov, and Kamilla Mammadzade performed on the stage.

They were accompanied by the Ganja State Chamber Orchestra under the baton of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Rafael Bayramov. The singers' performances were met with applause from the audience.

The Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival was organised by People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva's Vocal Music School with the support of the Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theatre.

For seven days, works by Azerbaijani classics and world composers were held in Baku and Ganja.

The festival aims to promote and develop classical music in Azerbaijan and identify and support new talents in the field of opera.

Among the eminent guests of the festival were world-famous conductors and composers from abroad, famous Azerbaijani vocalists and musicians, and talented youth.

