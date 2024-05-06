Azerbaijan's delegation duly represent country in United Kingdom [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

6 May 2024 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The performances of the Azerbaijani delegation at the Windsor Royal Equestrian Show in Great Britain, which were received with great enthusiasm by the audience, ended successfully, Azernews reports.

The participation of the delegation, which included the dance ensemble of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, the cavalry unit of 20 Garabagh horses, and the Land of Fire polo team, was supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and organised by the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At the prestigious event, Azerbaijani representatives presented a show-composition called "Koroglu" consisting of Garabagh horses, which are distinguished by their performance, wonderful national music, and elegant Azerbaijani dances, which have gathered an army of admirers with their madness and beauty .

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yusif Eyvazov and Honoured Artist Tural Agasiyev played the role of Koroglu in the show-composition watched by more than 100,000 spectators, and the role of Nigar was performed professionally by Afag Abbasova and Fatima Jafarzade.

The show-composition consisting of the unique sounds of the "Battle of Garabagh" played by national musical instruments, the warm dances of the "Sarhadchi" dance ensemble led by the honoured artist Farid Ibrahimov, examples of bravery and skills of the Cavalry unit of the State Border Service on Garabagh horses, and unusual performances of the audience of Great Britain caused special interest, and during the show, Azerbaijani horsemen waved the national flags of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Great Britain.

Within the framework of the event , with the support of the "Heydar Aliyev Foundation," the "Azerbaijan Cultural" tent, which glorifies history, culture and the art of carpet weaving, was set up and attracted the great interest of the event participants.

At the Azerbaijani dinner, where samples of national cuisine were presented and members of the Royal family participated, delicious dishes were received with special appreciation. The show composition presented by representatives during the lunch was watched with great interest.

Within the framework of the Windsor Royal Equestrian Show, the Azerbaijani delegation met with the King of Great Britain, Charles III, and was presented with the famous sculptor Faig Hajiyev's "Dilbaz horse named Zafar" and a painting depicting ancient silver tools by the member of the Union of Artists, Elnur Mahmudov .

On May 4, at 7:15 p.m., a friendly match took place between Azerbaijan's "Land of Fire" team headed by Elchin Jamalli and the most prestigious "Guards Polo Club" team of Great Britain . This match, which was marked as the first friendly match between the representatives of Azerbaijan, who gave the game of "Chevken" to the world equestrian, and the team of Great Britain, where the game of polo was formed in Europe, and which took place in the conditions of intense struggle, ended with a score of 6:4 in favour of the Azerbaijani team.

Your browser doesn't support video.

Please download the file: video/mp4

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz