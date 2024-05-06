Azernews.Az

US Ambassador meets with Azerbaijan's Special Representative for Shusha [PHOTOS]

6 May 2024 16:07 (UTC+04:00)
Fatime Letifova
While in Shusha, Ambassador Libby met with Special Representative for the Shusha District, Aydin Karimov, to learn more about development efforts and the return of Shusha’s IDP community, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the US Embassy on its official "X" account.

"They also discussed the region’s green energy and continued U.S. support for Azerbaijan’s IDP communities and demining initiatives," the Embassy noted.

---

