Azerbaijani wrestlers to compete at European Sambo Championships

6 May 2024 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani fighters will compete at the 2024 European Youth and Junior Sambo Championships to be held in Novi Sad, Serbia, on May 9-10, Azernews reports.

Twenty-two national sambo fighters will fight at the three events in senior, youth, and junior age categories under the leadership of Vahid Tarverdiyev (head coach) and Bakhtiyar Hajiyev (coach of the youth team).

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the Azerbaijani National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive Games.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.

The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia.

The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in the tournament

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz