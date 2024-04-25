Azerbaijani film to be screened at Cannes Film Festival

25 April 2024 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani film will be screened at the 77th International Cannes Film Festival, Azernews reports.

Azer Guliyev's "Sanki yoxsan" (As if you are not there) is included in the short film competition program of the 77th International Cannes Film Festival.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival will take place on May 14-25. This year's competition will feature 11 short films selected from 4,420 entries.

The official poster for the festival featuring a still image from the movie Rhapsody in August (1991) by Akira Kurosawa, selected for the 1991 edition, was designed by Hartland Villa.

During the festival, two Honorary Palme d'Or will be awarded: the first one for Studio Ghibli, and the second for George Lucas, during the festival's closing ceremony.

The festival will open with The Second Act directed by Quentin Dupieux.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz