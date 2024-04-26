Ganja arranges concert in honor of well-known tar player [PHOTOS]

26 April 2024 20:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has arranged a concert in honor of the well-known tar player and teacher, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fikrat Vardiyev (09/2/1947-12/22/2022).

The concert was organized within the project "Ganja and the People of Ganja", Azernews reports.

The host of the evening, Honored Artist Firdovsi Atakishiyev, spoke about Fikrat Vardiyev's contribution the development of national culture and the promotion of the art of tar throughout the world.

Fikrat Vardiyev's widow, head of the Khan Shushinsky Foundation Beyimkhanum Javanshirova-Vardiyeva, shared her memories, expressing gratitude to the organizers of the evening. Guests were shown a film about the life and work of the tar player.

People's Artists Niyameddin Musayev, Samir Jafarov, Honored Artists Ekhtiram Huseynov, Sevinj Sariyeva, Honored Cultural Worker Mehpara Jafarova, young performers Sabina Arabli, Kamilya Nabiyeva, Miralam Miralamov, Anar Guliyev, Khumay Gadimova, soloists Samir Mamedov, Leyla Mehdiyeva, Chinara Iskandarova, Shirvan Jahangirov and Rovshan Mammadov performed at the concert.

They were accompanied by the Goygol State Song and Dance Ensemble (artistic director - Sahil Guliyev, choreographer - Syanan Javadov). The director of the evening was Honored Artist Hafiz Guliyev.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

Fikrat Vardiyev was born on September 2, 1947 in the city of Ganja. Since childhood, he had a great love for national music and at the age of 10 he began studying in the tar class of music school No. 1 in Ganja.

In 1962, Fikrat Vardiyev continued his studies in the tar class of the Ganja Secondary Music School named after Ganbar Huseynli.

At the same time he headed amateur groups of the House of Pioneers and Schoolchildren and the House of Culture.

In 1960, the team he led became the winner of the republican competition among schoolchildren.

In 1966, the musician entered the faculty of folk performer and tar playing at the Azerbaijan State Conservatory and studied in the class of Adil Geray.

As a student, he began teaching at music schools in Ganja and Dashkesan region.

In 1969, in Ganja he created the ensemble of folk instruments "Goy-Gol" and performed with great success not only in the country, but also abroad, the group received international awards and honorary diplomas.

Such famous performers as Shovket Alakbarova, Zeynab Khanlarova, Rubaba Muradova, Nazaket Teymurova, Flora Karimova, Ilhama Guliyeva, Nisa Gasimova, Sakina Ismayilova, Kamala Rahimli, Arif Babayev, Islam Rzayev, Janali Akbarov, Mammadbagir Bagirzade, Elmira Rahimova, Baba Mahmudoglu and others performed in this ensemble

At the same time, Fikrat Vardiyev taught at the Ganja secondary music school named after Ganbar Huseynli.

Since 1972, the ensemble has received nationwide love and fame, facilitated by successful performances with Zeinab Khanlarova.

In 1977, the ensemble was awarded the status of the State Song and Dance Ensemble.

In 1982, Zeynab Khanlarova invited Fikrat Vardiyev as an accompanist to her new ensemble, with which she toured to more than forty countries around the world.

In 1990, on the basis of the Goygol Ensemble, Fikrat Vardiyev created the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, and then an orchestra of folk instruments and a chamber orchestra.

In 2001, he created Neftchi Song and Dance Ensemble at the Baku Oil Refinery, which attracted performers such as Kenul Khasiyeva, Aygun Bayramova, Rovshan Bekhjati, Samir Jafarov, Feyruz Sakhavet, Sabir Abdullayev, Teyyub Aslan and many others. The ensemble enjoyed huge success among music lovers.

Fikrat Vardiyev was married to the daughter of the great mugham singer Khan Shushinsky, a direct descendant of the founder of the Garabagh Khanate Panah Ali Khan Javanshir - Beyimkhanum Javanshirova. He has two daughters, one son, four grandchildren.

Fikrat Vardiyev passed away on December 22, 2022.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz