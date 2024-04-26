Ammunition and weapons discovered in Khojavand and detained

26 April 2024 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 74 different types of mines, 74 different types of grenades, 4 TNT explosives, 110 explosives, 12 shells, more than 23 thousand cartridges and other ammunition were found inside the building in the South Khirman village of Khojavand district and handed over to the relevant authorities, Azernews reports, citing the Barda regional group of the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

In addition, the person who did not hand over the ammunition found to the police as a result of the operational measures was identified and detained.

Khojavand District Police Department is investigating the facts.

Recall that weapons and ammunition have been discovered in secret places, as well as in the basements of schools, kindergartens, and various buildings in the liberated areas of Azerbaijan's Garabagh as well as in Khankendi.

Those weapons belonging to the Armenian separatists are once again confirmed to have been hidden by the Armenians, who were illegally trying to commit terrorist operations and provocations in the territories of Azerbaijan.

It should be recalled that on September 19, 2023, as a result of the short anti-terrorist measures conducted by the Azerbaijani Army, the Armenian separatists operating illegally in Garabagh were disarmed, and the leaders of the separatist groups were brought to Baku and arrested in accordance with the law.

