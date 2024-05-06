Uzbekistan reaches agreement on investment cooperation with Azerbaijani company

6 May 2024 19:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In the framework of the III Tashkent International Investment Forum, contracts worth a total of 26.6 billion US dollars were signed, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

"It is worth noting that during the Tashkent International Investment Forum in 2022, contracts worth 11 billion US dollars were signed through 167 documents. At this year's forum, agreements were reached with several major companies from around the world, including "Orascom Investment" (Egypt), "Bonafarm Group" (Hungary), "Sayar" (USA), "Goldwind", "Sinoma" (China), "Sam Yapı" (Turkey), "PASHA Development" (Azerbaijan), "Lasselsberger" (Austria), and "Petrosat Chexelsoton" (Iran), amounting to new investment projects worth 6.6 billion US dollars," noted the ministry's statement.

"PASHA Development" engages in activities related to the acquisition, management, and development of real estate through its subsidiary and joint ventures. The company is a subsidiary of "PASHA Holding LLC."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz