Сhairman of Central Bank convenes meeting with the leaders of various banks

6 May 2024 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

The Chairman of the Central Bank, Taleh Kazimov, and other executives of the Central Bank met with the executives of the banks included in the advisory board of the Azerbaijan Banks Association.

Azernews reports that the Chairman of the Central Bank, Taleh Kazimov, wrote about this on X social account.

He noted that the results of the first quarter of the current year and important issues on the agenda of the sector were reviewed at the meeting.

Also, opinions were exchanged on macroeconomic factors and trends existing in the interbank market and in the sector in general.

---

