Slovak prime minister heads to Azerbaijan

6 May 2024 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico has headed for a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Slovak media.

He is set to meet President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday to discuss deepening bilateral relations, with an emphasis on economic cooperation.

"The meeting will also address options for importing Azerbaijani gas to Slovakia. The Slovak prime minister and the Azerbaijani president will sign a declaration on a strategic partnership between the Slovak Republic and Azerbaijan," said the press department of the Government Office.

An agreement on cooperation in the field of the defence industry between the Slovak and Azerbaijani defence ministers will also be signed.

Fico will be accompanied on his visit by a group of entrepreneurs who will hold talks on cooperation between Slovakian and Azerbaijani businesses.

This is Fico's first foreign visit outside the EU, the aim of which is to support the Slovak economy and develop bilateral relations with countries that have high economic potential.

The Slovak delegation will also include Economy Minister Denisa Sakova, Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar, and Defence Minister Robert Kalinak.

