The ADB Annual Meeting in 2025 holds in Italy

6 May 2024 20:38 (UTC+04:00)

By ALimat ALiyeva, AZERNEWS

Italy will host the 58th annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in 2025, Azernews reports.

According to ADB, the theme of the 58th Annual meeting, which will be held from May 4-7, 2025, is "Sharing experiences, building tomorrow."

It is noted that the meeting will be held in Milan, which will be the first time such an event has been held in Italy and the first annual meeting of the ADB in Europe in almost ten years.

Commenting on this event, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa mentioned that climate and development issues are constant and require constant efforts.

"Milan, as an economic center at the forefront of innovation and industry, symbolizing the spirit of progress and cooperation, is an ideal place to share experiences and build a better future. I am confident that the 2025 annual Meeting will provide an excellent opportunity to advance our common goals in the stimulating environment of Milan," Asakawa stressed, as quoted in the ADB message.

Recall that the 57th annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) was held in Tbilisi (Georgia).

It should be noted that the annual meeting provides ADB governors with the opportunity to consider development issues and challenges facing the Asia-Pacific region. Several thousand participants regularly join the meeting, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, representatives of the private sector, representatives of international organizations and civil society organizations, youth, academia and the media.

