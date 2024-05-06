Azerbaijan's Shusha and Lachin to host Kharibulbul Festival this year

6 May 2024 20:28 (UTC+04:00)

On May 11-13, the VII International Music Festival "Kharibulbul" will be held under the organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, Azernews reports.

This year, the festival celebrating its 35th anniversary will take place in the cities of Shusha and Lachin. It should be noted that the city of Shusha has been declared the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024. The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed an Order on related measures in November of last year.

Kharibulbul International Music Festival will contribute to the development of cultural relations between the countries of the Islamic world. The participants of this year's festival will also include performers and creative collectives from ICESCO member countries.

The program of the festival will be remembered not only for the richness of the participating performers, but also for the repertoire and different presentations.

On May 11, the opening concert of the year "Shusha - the cultural capital of the Islamic world 2024" and the VII International Music Festival "Kharibulbul" will be held in Cıdir plain. The festival will continue on May 13 in Lachin. Around the Hekari river, guests will be presented with a concert by performers from different countries.

Note that Kharibulbul Music Festival named after the flower, which is the symbol of Shusha, has been held since 1989. In May of that year, the festival started in Abdal Gulabli village of Aghdam district in connection with the 100th anniversary of the famous singer, pedagogue, People's artist Seyid Shushinsky, continued in Shusha and ended with a final concert in Aghdam. Since 1990, the Kharibulbul Festival has received international status.

During the Garabagh conflict, the main concerts were organized in Aghdam. A number of concerts of the festival were also held in Barda and Agjabadi. After Azerbaijan's lands were freed from occupation with historic victory in the Patriotic War, the festival returned to Shusha. This year, the venue of the festival has expanded to include the city of Lachin.

